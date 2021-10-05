Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $230,235,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 1,175,483 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,901,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $9,273,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 662.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,882 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $72,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,437 shares of company stock worth $1,656,180. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BB opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.