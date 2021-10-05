PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of PepsiCo worth $353,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.30. The company had a trading volume of 247,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,425. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

