Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.48

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $3.80. Performant Financial shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 1,273,514 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a market cap of $204.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 11,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $54,089.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 15,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $78,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 800,918 shares of company stock worth $3,520,556. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the second quarter worth $69,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

