Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PDRDY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.03.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

