Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.03.

PDRDY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 64,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,219. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

