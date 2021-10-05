Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Position Increased by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Perrigo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,996,000 after acquiring an additional 109,731 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Perrigo by 1,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 194,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in Perrigo by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 899,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after acquiring an additional 78,660 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,729. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.26. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.