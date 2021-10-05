Peter Anevski Sells 27,500 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,594,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $3,127,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. 735,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $12,986,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,621,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $965,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

