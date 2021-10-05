Peter Anevski Sells 27,500 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,594,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 30th, Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $3,127,300.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54.
NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. 735,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 1.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $12,986,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,621,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $965,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
