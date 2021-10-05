PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.58

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.58 and last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 1442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

The stock has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 246.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

