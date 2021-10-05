Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Raised to GBX 280

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.70% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
LON:PFC opened at GBX 184.58 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66). The company has a market cap of £638.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.60.
Petrofac Company Profile
Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.
Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.