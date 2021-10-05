Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Raised to GBX 280

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

LON:PFC opened at GBX 184.58 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66). The company has a market cap of £638.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.60.

In other news, insider Francesca Di Carlo purchased 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

