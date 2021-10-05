Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petrofac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

Petrofac stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. 60,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,250. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $850.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.62. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

