Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

A number of research firms have commented on PBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBR opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 141.86%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.