Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164,636 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $237.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

