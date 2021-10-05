PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post $298.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.00 million and the highest is $303.50 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $238.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,176,000 after buying an additional 398,653 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,749,000 after buying an additional 217,316 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PGT Innovations by 23.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,054,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 198,371 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in PGT Innovations by 23.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,014,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 194,112 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

