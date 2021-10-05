Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $79.80

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.80 and last traded at $79.80, with a volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pharma Mar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

