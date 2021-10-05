Phoenixcoin (PXC) One Day Volume Hits $91.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $91.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,148.57 or 1.00063982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00071012 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00348774 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.67 or 0.00609918 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.81 or 0.00245055 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057156 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,505,900 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

