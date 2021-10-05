Photon (PHO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $673.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Photon has a market capitalization of $72,439.53 and approximately $673.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. One Photon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,062.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.12 or 0.06873653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00346466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.13 or 0.01130841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00107418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.71 or 0.00536745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.37 or 0.00412220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.87 or 0.00293365 BTC.

Photon Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 41,779,560,490 coins. The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

