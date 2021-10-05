Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
PDO stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. 190,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32.
In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
