PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $101.85

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.85 and last traded at $101.85, with a volume of 1163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day moving average is $101.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

