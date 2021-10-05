Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 569.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,695 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.49.

Shares of MLCO remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 67,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.