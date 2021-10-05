Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.5% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Shares of ALNY traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $197.84. 2,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,631. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.