Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.97 Million in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Seagen comprises approximately 0.5% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after buying an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after purchasing an additional 164,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,118,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.53. 14,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

