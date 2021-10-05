Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.12 Million in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 156,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Zhihu makes up about 0.5% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zhihu by 776.5% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

ZH stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. 17,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,714. Zhihu Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

