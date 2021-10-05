Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Wingstop comprises approximately 0.4% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

WING traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.38. 1,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.17.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

