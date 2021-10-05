Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Sells 278,403 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 278,403 shares during the period. Noah accounts for 6.8% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd owned 0.94% of Noah worth $27,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 86.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Noah by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 42.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth $4,314,000. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

NOAH traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. 545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,461. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. CICC Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

