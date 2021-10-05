Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Sells 278,403 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 278,403 shares during the period. Noah accounts for 6.8% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd owned 0.94% of Noah worth $27,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 86.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Noah by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 42.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth $4,314,000. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.
NOAH traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. 545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,461. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. CICC Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.