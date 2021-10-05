Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Takes $1.67 Million Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Dada Nexus comprises about 0.4% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DADA stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,480. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.38. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DADA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

