Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871,300 shares during the period. Huazhu Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NASDAQ HTHT traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $48.20. 48,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

