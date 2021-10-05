Pirl (PIRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $87,511.36

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 111.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $87,511.36 and $4.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

