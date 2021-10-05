PIXEL 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $175.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $175.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,585.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.23 or 0.01152953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.67 or 0.00384825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00302660 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00046212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003415 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000506 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

