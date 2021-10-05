PlayFuel One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.28 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00255496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00110703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013212 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

