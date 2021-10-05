Playgroundz (IOG) Market Capitalization Tops $223,842.69

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $223,842.69 and $3.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00061659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00109943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00138170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,158.55 or 1.00014550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.78 or 0.06685340 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

