pNetwork (PNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.61 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $33.32 million and $9.61 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.91 or 0.08560685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00273575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00114266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 81,154,418 coins and its circulating supply is 33,629,629 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.