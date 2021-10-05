POA (POA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $214,627.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and $214,627.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, POA has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,819,510 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
