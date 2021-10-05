Polkadot Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.63 or 0.00061124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $31.24 billion and approximately $1.27 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00107276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00137740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,695.12 or 0.99898954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.97 or 0.06637959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.98 or 0.00655066 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

