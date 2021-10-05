Poseidon Network Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $33.86 million and approximately $153,054.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00054384 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000120 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

