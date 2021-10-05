Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO Sells $108,018.61 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $108,018.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Michael Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,674 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $47,742.48.

POSH traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. 419,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

