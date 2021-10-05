PowerPool (CVP) Price Hits $2.40 on Top Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00004783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $83.77 million and $52.61 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.70 or 0.08385048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00054141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00264342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00114055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,883,101 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

