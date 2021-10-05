Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Major Shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof Sells 22,600 Shares

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 22,600 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $432,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $458,565.90.

On Monday, August 23rd, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,695,524.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $47,640.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $631,200.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. 88,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,690. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

