Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Down 23.3% in September

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,900 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 660,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. 1,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,997. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Precipio has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 124.55% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Precipio by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Precipio by 72.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

