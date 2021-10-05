Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRIM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.
