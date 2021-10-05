Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRIM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 144,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 408,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

