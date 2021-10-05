Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 43,962 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $137,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $770.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.98. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

