Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 1,793.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,198 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SelectQuote worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLQT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

