Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,745 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,360,650 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NVAX opened at $178.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.30. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

