Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 302,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Ellington Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 45,632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

NYSE:EFC opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.20. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

