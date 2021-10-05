Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

PGZ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,464 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.