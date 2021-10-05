Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 71,917 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,917 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $15,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 177,770 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.