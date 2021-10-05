Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,761 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average is $126.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.