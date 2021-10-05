Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 102.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,461 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 598,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 83,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 261,245 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $1,489,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 141,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66.

