Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,272 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,698 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.55. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

