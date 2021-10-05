Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,947 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,970,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,256,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,575,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,324,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $130.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.08. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

