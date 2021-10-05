Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.02% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,839,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 849,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.46. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.